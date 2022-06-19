Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

