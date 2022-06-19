Bank of America Lowers Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.19.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,070,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,400. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.