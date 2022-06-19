BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,764,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $217.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

