BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 544 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $322.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

