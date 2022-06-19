BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Invests $718,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

