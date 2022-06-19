BabySwap Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. BabySwap has a total market cap of $20.46 million and $3.88 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.02297717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00106416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00093181 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013390 BTC.

BabySwap Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,127,520 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

Buying and Selling BabySwap

