AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

AZEK stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AZEK by 839.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 663,460 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $6,369,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in AZEK by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in AZEK by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

