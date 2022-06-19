Axie Infinity Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for approximately $13.84 or 0.00067259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $118.32 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,553.13 or 0.99919029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00121611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,550,296 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

