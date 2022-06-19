Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Tops $509.30 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00077185 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and $509.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00055397 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00239593 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 281,010,948 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

