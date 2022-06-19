Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0038

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 35% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Autonio has a market cap of $358,083.61 and approximately $1,992.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.20 or 0.01819883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00123236 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00097161 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014187 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

