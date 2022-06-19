AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 229.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,008 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of AutoNation worth $42,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 887,800 shares of company stock worth $100,188,446. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $110.64 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $112.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

