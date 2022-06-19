Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.72

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.72 and traded as low as C$12.81. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$12.96, with a volume of 49,865 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$506.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.00.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

