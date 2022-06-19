Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 212.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.28. 3,328,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.18 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

