Audius Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $218.74 million and $12.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,388.43 or 1.00267266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00123134 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,103,900,641 coins and its circulating supply is 719,623,350 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.