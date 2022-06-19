Attila Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. Attila has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $52,532.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Attila has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,380.04 or 0.99972647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00121635 BTC.

Attila Profile

ATT is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

