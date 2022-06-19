AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

