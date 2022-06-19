Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,136 ($50.20) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($80.71) to GBX 5,940 ($72.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 4,950 ($60.08) to GBX 4,625 ($56.14) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($61.29) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,393.88 ($65.47).

AHT opened at GBX 3,513 ($42.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35. The stock has a market cap of £15.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,498 ($42.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,572 ($79.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,926.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

