Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,492,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 2,909,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.3 days.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Get Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.