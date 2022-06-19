Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,492,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 2,909,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.3 days.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.35.
About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
