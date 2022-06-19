Arqma Price Tops $0.0070 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $91,594.81 and $3,444.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,850.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $984.98 or 0.05225366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00026559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00246382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00612494 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00542835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00072008 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

