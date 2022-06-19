Argus Reaches Market Capitalization of $671.59 (ARGUS)

Argus (ARGUS) traded 203.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. Argus has a total market capitalization of $671.59 and approximately $32.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argus has traded up 112.3% against the US dollar. One Argus coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,443.03 or 0.99618632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00032539 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021662 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Argus

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Argus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

