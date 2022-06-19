argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $349.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.28. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $356.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

