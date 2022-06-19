Ares Protocol (ARES) One Day Volume Tops $77,584.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $556,030.66 and $77,584.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.30 or 0.02278074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00111112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00093888 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.