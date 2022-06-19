Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Aptiv stock opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.19. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

