Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 925 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,380,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,583 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $82,931.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $263.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day moving average of $244.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

