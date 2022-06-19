Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $197.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

