Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $73.77 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.