Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 31.3% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in 3M by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.69. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.