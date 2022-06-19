Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 132.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 19.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 740.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,720,000 after buying an additional 524,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

