Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $902,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $1,623,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $171.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

