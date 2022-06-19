Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.05 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 740.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after buying an additional 103,855 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Ecolab stock opened at $148.17 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

