Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $608.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $808.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $909.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

