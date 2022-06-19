Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:AIF opened at $12.34 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

