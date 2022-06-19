Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:AIF opened at $12.34 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.