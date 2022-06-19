Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $912,812.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00237662 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

