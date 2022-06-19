Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,680.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $529,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 891,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,318,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,015. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,560,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,267,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

