APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp owned approximately 0.05% of APA worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in APA by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. KeyCorp upped their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.26.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

