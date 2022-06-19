Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in AON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 539,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,149,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 40.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 16.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

NYSE AON traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $251.65. 1,856,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,601. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.57 and its 200 day moving average is $291.79. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

