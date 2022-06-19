Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $553.41.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $444.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $497.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.52.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,905,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anthem by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.