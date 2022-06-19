Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Target Price at $1,415.00

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,415.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,097.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,266.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,402.23. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,096.81 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

