Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Trimmed by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.69 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

