Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,798 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.16% of Amphenol worth $72,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Amphenol by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Amphenol by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,771. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.