Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Increased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,114,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.45 and a 200 day moving average of $234.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.