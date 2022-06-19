Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s 10th Largest Position

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.0% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,114,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,791. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

