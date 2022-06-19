AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $140.68 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average of $143.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.