American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 7,055.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

