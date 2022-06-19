América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stake Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,842 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,849,000 after acquiring an additional 826,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,128,000 after acquiring an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 2,915,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. Equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

