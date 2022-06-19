Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $2.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Amarin by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $726.53 million, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

