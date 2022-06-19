Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.31. 30,811,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,176,086. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.