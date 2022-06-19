Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Position Raised by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allegion by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3,825.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,569. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

