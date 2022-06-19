All Sports (SOC) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

All Sports (SOC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

