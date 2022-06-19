Alchemix (ALCX) Achieves Market Cap of $24.50 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. Alchemix has a market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.35 or 0.00098446 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,589,585 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,124 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

